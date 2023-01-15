How to handle Lamar Jackson knee injury in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

The Baltimore Ravens managed to sneak into the 2023 NFL Playoffs despite sputtering down the stretch of the regular season. They were unable to do much at the end of the season due to Lamar Jackson’s knee injury, which knocked the star quarterback out in Week 13 against the Broncos. Jackson still hasn’t returned to practice and has been ruled out for the playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy impact: Lamar Jackson (knee)

The Ravens have built their entire offensive system around Jackson over the last few years, so obviously there’s going to be a big dropoff when he’s out. The Ravens have simply failed to get things going without the threat of Jackson, and it shows. Baltimore did not score more than 16 points in a game since Jackson’s absence and that’s unlikely to start now. Fading all Ravens players in NFL DFS for the playoffs is the move.