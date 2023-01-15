Josh Allen fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills QB in Wild Card Round?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play host to the Miami Dolphins in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday. Let’s take a closer look at his fantasy outlook and whether you should be putting Allen in your DFS lineups or not.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen ($7,900)

Allen threw 19-for-31 for 254 yards on Sunday in the Bills’ win over the New England Patriots. He notched three passing touchdowns and threw one interception on the day while adding 16 yards from two rushing attempts. Allen proved to be one of the most consistent QBs in the league all season long, helping the Bills finish as the No. 2 seed in the AFC as they look forward to hosting their Wild Card round game. He’s the most expensive quarterback in DFS for Sunday’s slate, but he also puts in the biggest performances as he’s averaged 27.0 fantasy points per game in DraftKings DFS all season long.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Josh Allen should be a solid pick to put in your starting lineup against a Dolphins defense that has allowed an average of 234.8 passing yards per game from opponents this season.