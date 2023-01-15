 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Allen fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills QB in Wild Card Round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Josh Allen ahead of the Bills Wild Card matchup against the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By Ryan Sanders
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play host to the Miami Dolphins in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday. Let’s take a closer look at his fantasy outlook and whether you should be putting Allen in your DFS lineups or not.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen ($7,900)

Allen threw 19-for-31 for 254 yards on Sunday in the Bills’ win over the New England Patriots. He notched three passing touchdowns and threw one interception on the day while adding 16 yards from two rushing attempts. Allen proved to be one of the most consistent QBs in the league all season long, helping the Bills finish as the No. 2 seed in the AFC as they look forward to hosting their Wild Card round game. He’s the most expensive quarterback in DFS for Sunday’s slate, but he also puts in the biggest performances as he’s averaged 27.0 fantasy points per game in DraftKings DFS all season long.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Josh Allen should be a solid pick to put in your starting lineup against a Dolphins defense that has allowed an average of 234.8 passing yards per game from opponents this season.

