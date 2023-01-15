Devin Singletary fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills RB in Wild Card Round?

The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a Wild Card round matchup in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as the Bills look to continue their impressive season into the playoffs. Let’s take a closer look at Devin Singletary and whether he should end up in your DFS lineups or not.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary ($5,500)

Singletary rushed just seven times for 29 yards in the Bills’ win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, failing to find the end zone as he lost a fumble as well. He also caught his lone target for another three yards, finishing the day with just 3.2 fantasy points at DraftKings. He split his touches with fellow RB James Cook and will likely see the same situation against the Dolphins. It wasn’t an ideal way for Singletary to close out the regular season, but he’ll look to bounce back as he hopes to find some bigger performances during the Bills’ playoff run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Singletary should still be a top-15 RB in the Wild Card round, and if he ends up with most of the carries in Buffalo’s backfield, he’ll easily be worth a start. Either way, his $5,500 price tag looks nice for how high his ceiling can be, so he won’t be a bad option in any DFS lineup for this weekend’s game.