Stefon Diggs fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bills WR in Wild Card Round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Stefon Diggs ahead of the Bills’ Wild Card matchup against the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The 2023 NFL playoffs are set to get underway this Saturday, starting with Wild Card Weekend. There are three days of actions for fans to get involved in from a fantasy football standpoint. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off in an AFC East matchup. The two teams will play on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. Let’s take a look and see if Bills WR Stefon Diggs is worth a start or sit this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Stefon Diggs ($7,700)

Diggs is still one of the best receivers in the league and has proved it this year with 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is a legit WR. 1 in fantasy and faces the Dolphins twice per year. This season he caught 12 passes for 134 yards but did not score a touchdown. He ended the season catching seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. Diggs averaged 21.1 points per game in DraftKings DFS.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Diggs should be a good candidate to start this weekend against the Dolphins. He normally does well against the Dolphins, and with the Bills expected to have a big day, he will certainly be a part of it.

