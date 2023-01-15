 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dawson Knox fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bill’s TE in Wild Card Round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Dawson Knox ahead of the Bill’s Wild Card matchup against the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By christian.crittenden
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are set to get underway with Wild Card weekend slated to start on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off in an AFC East matchup. Let’s see if Dawson Knox is a good option to start or sit this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox ($4,000)

Knox was a bit of a disappointment for fantasy owners this year. He had an up-and-down season, catching 48 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns. It’s worth noting that the Bills’ offense has a ton of weapons, so expectations should have been tempered, but everyone expected more. He averaged nine points per game in DraftKings DFS this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Although this season has been up and down this season, Knox is one of the better options in a limited pool this weekend. In his last matchup against the Bills, Knox caught eight passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Dolphins vs. Bills in the AFC Wild Card round

View all 27 stories

More From DraftKings Nation