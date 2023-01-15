Dawson Knox fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bill’s TE in Wild Card Round?

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are set to get underway with Wild Card weekend slated to start on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off in an AFC East matchup. Let’s see if Dawson Knox is a good option to start or sit this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox ($4,000)

Knox was a bit of a disappointment for fantasy owners this year. He had an up-and-down season, catching 48 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns. It’s worth noting that the Bills’ offense has a ton of weapons, so expectations should have been tempered, but everyone expected more. He averaged nine points per game in DraftKings DFS this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Although this season has been up and down this season, Knox is one of the better options in a limited pool this weekend. In his last matchup against the Bills, Knox caught eight passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.