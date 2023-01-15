How to handle Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, but they’ll be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to start their postseason run. He was ruled out earlier this week with a concussion, his second of the season. After suffering the injury during a Christmas Day tilt with the Packers, Tagovailoa has yet to advance to the on-field portion of the league’s concussion protocol, putting some doubt on his status if the Dolphins make it to the next round.

The Dolphins, the AFC’s seventh seed, will travel to play the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy impact: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

Tagovailoa missed some time earlier this season with a concussion too. For this game, Skylar Thompson will get the start at quarterback. The usual backup, Teddy Bridgewater, is dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Thompson has seen action in seven games this season. As the team’s starter in Week 18, he completed 20 of 31 passing attempts for 152 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. On the season, he’s got one touchdown and three picks.