How to handle Raheem Mostert’s injury in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has a fractured thumb and will not play in this week’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Mostert suffered the injury last week, in a regular-season finale against the New York Jets. He did not practice at all this week and was finally ruled out on Friday, to the surprise of nobody.

The Dolphins and Bills kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy impact: Raheem Mostert (thumb)

Without Mostert in the lineup, the Dolphins will lean on Jeff Wilson to lead the backfield. Mostert and Wilson had been working as a committee in the second half of the season, with Wilson having a slight edge in overall usage when they were both available to play.

Wilson had 16 carries for 72 yards in the regular season finale. A mid-season acquisition, he averaged 4.7 yards per carry in eight games with the Dolphins, racking up 392 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries along with 94 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches.