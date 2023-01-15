How to handle Isaiah McKenzie’s injury in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered during practice earlier in the week. McKenzie did not practice on Thursday or Friday, and the team promoted another wideout, Cole Beasley, to the active roster following McKenzie’s injury.

While we might not know McKenzie’s official status until inactives are released 90 minutes before kickoff, the signs point to him sitting out this week. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card game, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy impact: Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring)

Despite some big games earlier in the season, the Bills have leaned on a revolving group of players to handle the third receiver job. Without McKenzie in the mix, the most likely candidate to see an increase in targets is Gabe Davis, with Stefon Diggs entrenched as the Bills’ clear-cut No. 1 wideout. Tight end Dawson Knox has a chance at a few more grabs too.

The Bills are favored by 13.5 points, so they might not need to do a ton of passing in this one.