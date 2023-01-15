 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Sony Open, taking place in Honolulu, Hawai’i in 2023.

By grace.mcdermott
Sony Open in Hawaii - Round Two Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The 2023 Sony Open is well underway at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i. The field underwent a cut after play on Friday, and only about half of the golfers remain for the weekend. Sungjae Im did not make the cut, along with Billy Horschel and Webb Simpson. Hayden Buckley currently sits atop the leaderboard at -14. He opens the day with a two-shot lead over David Lipsky, Ben Taylor, and Chris Kirk.

The total purse for the Sony Open is $7.9 million. The winner receives a share of just over $1.4 million, with the runner-up receiving over $850,000. Hideki Matsuyama took home the top prize in last year’s Sony Open.

The winner receives 500 FedExCup points and 38 OWGR points. PGA TOUR event winners also enjoy a two-year tour exemption and an automatic entry into next season’s Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, with a total prize pool of $7,900,000.

2023 Sony Open Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1st $1,422,000
2nd $861,100
3rd $481,110
4th $387,100
5th $323,900
6th $286,375
7th $266,625
8th $246,875
9th $231,075
10th $215,275
11th $199,475
12th $183,675
13th $167,875
14th $152,075
15th $144,175
16th $136,275
17th $128,375
18th $120,475
19th $112,575
20th $104,675
21st $96,775
22nd $88,875
23rd $82,555
24th $76,235
25th $69,915
26th $63,595
27th $61,225
28th $58,855
29th $56,485
30th $54,115
31st $51,745
32nd $49,375
33rd $47,005
34th $45,030
35th $43,055
36th $41,080
37th $39,105
38th $37,525
39th $35,945
40th $34,365
41st $32,785
42nd $31,205
43rd $29,625
44th $28,045
45th $26,465
46th $24,885
47th $23,305
48th $22,041
49th $20,935
50th $20,303
51st $19,829
52nd $19,355
53rd $19,039
54th $18,723
55th $18,565
56th $18,407
57th $18,249
58th $18,091
59th $17,933
60th $17,775
61st $17,617
62nd $17,459
63rd $17,301
64th $17,143
65th $16,985

