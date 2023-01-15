How much will the winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii receive in 2023

The 2023 Sony Open is well underway at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i. The field underwent a cut after play on Friday, and only about half of the golfers remain for the weekend. Sungjae Im did not make the cut, along with Billy Horschel and Webb Simpson. Hayden Buckley currently sits atop the leaderboard at -14. He opens the day with a two-shot lead over David Lipsky, Ben Taylor, and Chris Kirk.

The total purse for the Sony Open is $7.9 million. The winner receives a share of just over $1.4 million, with the runner-up receiving over $850,000. Hideki Matsuyama took home the top prize in last year’s Sony Open.

The winner receives 500 FedExCup points and 38 OWGR points. PGA TOUR event winners also enjoy a two-year tour exemption and an automatic entry into next season’s Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, with a total prize pool of $7,900,000.