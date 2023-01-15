Skylar Thompson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Dolphins QB in Wild Card round?

NFL Wild Card weekend is here and will get the 2023 NFL playoffs started. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will play for the third time this season. The two teams split their matchups, with the Dolphins getting the better of the Bills in the first matchup. Let’s take a look and see if Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson is a start or sit this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson ($4800)

Thompson has been thrust into action due to injuries to starter Tua Tagoviloa and backup Teddy Bridgewater. He got the start against the New York Jets in Week 18, completing 20 of 31 passes and 152 yards. That was a tough game to watch for all involved. The sample size is small, but he only averaged 3.2 fantasy points per game on DraftKings DFS.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. It’s not Thompson’s fault he has been thrown in here, but this is not a spot for him. He will struggle this weekend against a good Bills defense. If he can get the ball to his weapons, he has a chance for some success, but it’s not worth the risk.