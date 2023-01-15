Jeff Wilson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Dolphins RB in Wild Card round?

The NFL playoffs are set to begin with the Wild Card weekend beginning on Saturday, Jan 14. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in a divisional matchup for the third time this season. The two teams split the matchups 1-1, with the Dolphins winning the first matchup. Let’s take a look and see if Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson is worth a start.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson ($5,400)

The Dolphins will likely rely on Wilson and the run game this weekend with Skylar Thompson under center. Wilson has been solid this season, carrying the ball 176 times for 860 yards and five touchdowns. In Week 18 against the Jets, he carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards. He does have some value out of the backfield as well. Wilson averaged 10.4 points per game DraftKings DFS.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Wilson would be a good RB2 in most weeks, but the Bills will likely load up against the run this week and force Thompson to beat them. Wilson will get plenty of touches, but will the yardage be there is the question.