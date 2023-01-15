 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook: Start or sit Dolphins WR in Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Tyreek Hill ahead of the Dolphins’ Wild Card matchup against the Bills in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here with Wild Card weekend set to kick things off. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet for the third time this season on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 pm ET at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Tyreek Hill is the most electric receiver in the NFL, but is he worth a start or sit this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ($7,900)

There was a question about how well Hill would perform in his first season outside of Kansas City, and I think it’s safe to say that he exceeded all expectations. Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 21.7 fantasy points per game on DraftKings DFS. Hill hasn’t been as effective the past few weeks with the injuries in the quarterback room. Last week he caught two passes for 23 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Hill isn’t the same without Tua Tagovailoa and even without Teddy Bridgewater. Thompson won’t be able to get the ball deep to Hill or in the spots he needs to be effective. Playing Hill isn’t worth the risk this week.

