Jaylen Waddle fantasy outlook: Start or sit Dolphins WR in Wild Card round?

The NFL Wild Card weekend is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan 14, kicking off the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet for the third time this season in an AFC East matchup. This will be the second year in a row that the Bills face a divisional opponent in the wild card round as a double-digit favorite.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle ($6400)

Waddle has been the perfect compliment to Tyreek Hill this season as a speedster who can outrun defenses. Waddle caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. He proved he could be a WR. 2 in the NFL, so the trade-up for him proved to be worth it. He averaged 16.4 fantasy points per game on DraftKings DFS.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Similar to Hill, with Skylar Thompson under center, the expectations should be relatively low for Waddle. In Week 18 against the New York Jets, he caught five passes for 44 yards. There are plenty of other good options to play, so take a look at those.