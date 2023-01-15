Kirk Cousins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Vikings QB in Wild Card round?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins guided the franchise to a great regular season record, and they’ll get set to host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. If you’re thinking of inserting him into your DFS lineup, here’s a look at what to consider before landing on a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ($5,900)

Cousins played all 17 regular season games for the Vikings and finished with a 65.9 completion percentage for 4,547 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He threw a TD pass in all but one game this season, so the floor is fairly high as a total dud performance is unlikely, and the ceiling is high if Justin Jefferson finds a zone where he can go off for huge gains consistently. Cousins will throw against a Giants defense that ranks 14th in passing yards allowed per game (214), and he is the fifth-most expensive quarterback looking at Sunday’s action.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cousins isn’t a sexy play, but he is cheap enough to where he could be a valuable option especially if Jefferson has one of those games where he’s uncoverable. He is very usable in your quarterback slot if you’d prefer to spend lots of your money elsewhere.