Dalvin Cook fantasy outlook: Start or sit Vikings RB in Wild Card round?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook should be a significant part of Sunday’s home playoff contest against the New York Giants. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup, here’s a look at what to think about before locking in your decision this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ($7,900)

Cook put together his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season and played in all 17 games for Minnesota heading into the playoff run. He rushed for 4.4 yards per carry with 1,173 yards on 264 carries, and he scored eight touchdowns on the ground. Cook also caught 39 balls for 295 yards with a couple of additional scores. He will get a matchup with the Giants' defense that really struggles against the run, checking in at 31st in yards per rush attempt (5.2). Cook closed out the regular season with a couple of dud performances, so there is actually a fairly low floor for him with upside that could be significant if he breaks through against a bad run defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. There is a significant amount of variance in what Cook will do on Sunday, so he is a slight risk as the second most expensive running back option. If the Vikings decide to commit to the run and attack the Giants' weakness, he could very well be in for a big day, making him worthy of a start in your RB slot.