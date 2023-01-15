Justin Jefferson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Vikings WR in Wild Card round?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has developed into one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, and he will get a matchup with the New York Giants in the Wild Card round Sunday. If you are considering paying big at the wide receiver position, here’s an overview of what to look at before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ($8,600)

Jefferson exploded for career-best in catches (128) and yards (1,809) during the regular season to go along with eight touchdowns. He didn’t do a whole lot over the final two games but prior to that, Jefferson had at double-digit receptions with at least 15 targets and 100 yards in three consecutive games. The ceiling for this matchup is as high as it gets for a wide receiver as the most expensive player at the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kirk Cousins should force the ball to Jefferson as often as possible in the biggest game of the season and if you’re willing to spend huge cash in the wide receiver slot, you could be rewarded with a big-time performance. The floor is high, but you’ll need incredible numbers for Jefferson to be worth it at this cost.