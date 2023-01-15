Adam Thielen fantasy outlook: Start or sit Vikings WR in Wild Card round?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will get a home matchup with the New York Giants during Wild Card weekend on Sunday afternoon. If you are considering starting Thielen in your DFS lineup, below is an overview of what to think about before you make your final decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen ($4,500)

Thielen has taken a step back in production over the last few seasons, and he will enter Sunday’s contest with 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns playing in all 17 games. For good reason, the Vikings try to feed Justin Jefferson as often as possible, and that cuts into Thielen’s production, but he’s still the ninth-most expensive wide receiver looking at Sunday’s slate of NFL matchups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Thielen is still a bit overpriced given his production especially recently. He had just four receptions in the final three regular-season games, and the ceiling is certainly limited as he exceeded 70 yards just once all season. You can probably get better value elsewhere in the wide receiver slot.