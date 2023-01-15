KJ Osborn fantasy outlook: Start or sit Vikings WR in Wild Card round?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn will get a matchup with the New York Giants secondary on Sunday afternoon in a Wild Card matchup. If you’re considering Osborn for your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to consider before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn ($4,600)

Osborn had very similar numbers comparing this regular season to last, and he caught 60-of-90 targets for 650 yards with five touchdowns, playing in all 17 games for the second year in a row. He will face a Giants defense that ranks 14th in passing yards per game (214), and Osborn caught 3-of-4 targets that went his way for 17 yards in a Christmas Eve matchup against New York this season. Osborn is the eighth-most expensive wide receiver among the Sunday options.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Osborn is a bit of a boom-or-bust option this weekend as he went over 100 yards twice in his last four games. However, he hasn’t reached 80 yards in any of the other 15 regular-season matchups. Osborn is a total roll of the dice on Sunday as he could have a total dud performance, but he could be extremely valuable if he hits big on just one deep ball on Sunday afternoon.