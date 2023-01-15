 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KJ Osborn fantasy outlook: Start or sit Vikings WR in Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of KJ Osborn ahead of the Vikings’ Wild Card matchup against the Giants in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn will get a matchup with the New York Giants secondary on Sunday afternoon in a Wild Card matchup. If you’re considering Osborn for your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to consider before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn ($4,600)

Osborn had very similar numbers comparing this regular season to last, and he caught 60-of-90 targets for 650 yards with five touchdowns, playing in all 17 games for the second year in a row. He will face a Giants defense that ranks 14th in passing yards per game (214), and Osborn caught 3-of-4 targets that went his way for 17 yards in a Christmas Eve matchup against New York this season. Osborn is the eighth-most expensive wide receiver among the Sunday options.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Osborn is a bit of a boom-or-bust option this weekend as he went over 100 yards twice in his last four games. However, he hasn’t reached 80 yards in any of the other 15 regular-season matchups. Osborn is a total roll of the dice on Sunday as he could have a total dud performance, but he could be extremely valuable if he hits big on just one deep ball on Sunday afternoon.

