TJ Hockenson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Vikings TE in Wild Card round?

Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson put together a strong season in Year 1 with the franchise, and he’ll get a Wild Card matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. If you are considering Hockenson in your tight end slot this weekend in DFS, here’s an overview of what to think about before making your final decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE TJ Hockenson ($5,100)

Hockenson was traded to the Vikings from the Detroit Lions in early November, and he became a huge part of the offense with plenty of targets that went his way. Combining his numbers with the Lions, Hockenson caught 86 passes for 914 yards with six touchdowns. He also had a huge game against the Giants on Christmas Eve when Hockenson caught 13-of-16 targets that went his way for 109 yards with two touchdown receptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Hockenson is the second-highest-priced tight end among the players taking the field on Sunday. He is not one of the touchdown-or-bust tight ends that have become the norm in fantasy football, and he should get plenty of looks on Sunday. If you’re OK with going a little more expensive at tight end, Hockenson is a strong DFS option.