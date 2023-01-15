JK Dobbins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Ravens RB in Wild Card round?

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins has looked great when on the field this season. It’s clear he’s not yet 100%, but he’s still ripping off big runs all the time. The only chance the Ravens have at pulling off an upset this week is for him to have a big game. We take a look at his Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB JK Dobbins ($5,700)

Through eight games this year, Dobbins has 92 carries for 520 yards and two touchdowns. He missed numerous games this season recovering from the knee injury, but he’s been great when on the field. With Lamar Jackson out, it is expected that the Ravens will rely on the run game heavily and they will need to control the time of possession. Look for Dobbins to have a heavy dose of carries.

The Bengals have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing 106.6 rushing yards per game which ranks seventh in the NFL. Many teams have not run the ball against them much, but that is what will be different Sunday night. Greg Roman will have to feed Dobbins and Gus Edwards to get this offense going. Look for a big game from Dobbins regardless of the outcome of the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Dobbins should be in your fantasy lineup for Wild Card weekend.