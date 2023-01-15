Mark Andrews fantasy outlook: Start or sit Ravens TE in Wild Card round?

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He hasn’t had a great year statistically, however. Part of that is because Lamar Jackson has been out, but his numbers weren’t great while Lamar was playing either. With the lack of weapons this passing game has, you would think Andrews would be more involved. We take a look at his Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews ($5,200)

Through 15 games, Andrews has 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns. Andrews is coming off one of his best games of the season as he caught nine passes for 100 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. He also had a big game in their last matchup with the Bengals as he caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Although their passing offense has been dreadful, I think Andres is involved in a big way this week.

The Bengals have struggled against the pass this season. They’re allowing 229.1 passing yards per game which ranks 23rd in the NFL. Turnovers will play a huge role in this one. If the Ravens can limit turnovers when throwing the ball, they have a shot to win this game. The Bengals have been decent against tight ends as they are allowing 8.8 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 14th in the NFL. Look for Andrews to have a big role in the offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Andrews should start in playoff DFS this week.