Joe Burrow fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals QB in Wild Card round?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season. The Bengals' offense is viewed as one of the best in the NFL. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as your No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers, your job is way easier as a quarterback. We take a look at his Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow ($6,900)

Through 16 games, Burrow has thrown for 4,475 passing yards, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is a long shot to win MVP, but his numbers are impressive. Many thought the Bengals were a one-season wonder after they started slow the first few weeks, but they quickly turned things around in the second half of the year. Burrow has played a huge role in that and will look to have more success against the Ravens this week.

The Ravens passing defense has struggled at times this season, but since acquiring Roquan Smith, they have been much better. They’re allowing 232.2 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. Marcus Peters is expected to be back for the Ravens this week. Burrow has had some struggles against the Ravens this season and he’s noted that in post-game pressers. This Ravens' defense will be the only chance the Ravens have at winning this game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. In DFS, there are better options as Burrow is expensive.