Joe Mixon fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals RB in Wild Card round?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has had a down year for what he’s done in previous years. He dealt with some injuries which didn't help his stats. But it also doesn’t help that he’s playing in a pass-first offense now where they don't rely on him as much. We take a look at his Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Through 14 games this season, Mixon had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two receiving touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards were a career-high. While Mixon has had a decent season, I don't expect him to do much this week. He has a bad matchup and I think the Bengals will throw the ball as much as they can.

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best-run defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing 92.1 rushing yards per game which ranks third in the NFL. In their most recent matchup against the Bengals, they held Mixon to 27 rushing yards on 11 carries. I expect more of that on Sunday night.

Sit. Nixon should be kept off your DFS lineups this week.