Ja’Marr Chase fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in Wild Card round?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He had another good year this season, but injury prevented him from putting up as big of numbers as usual. We take a look at his Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase ($DK)

In 12 games, Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. In two games against the Ravens, he had 15 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. Things got a little feisty between the two teams and Chase said they have something for the Ravens and their “dirty play”. Look for the Bengals to throw to Chase a ton in this matchup.

The Ravens have had some struggles against the pass this season. They’re allowing 232.2 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. The defense has improved as a while since adding linebacker Roquan Smith. They will need their secondary to step up if they want any chance in this matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Chase should start in your DFS lineups this week.