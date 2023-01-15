Tee Higgins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals WR in Wild Card round?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second straight season as he prepares for Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. If you are considering Higgins in your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to think about before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins ($6,200)

Higgins is the sixth-most expensive wide receiver option on Sunday, and his season-long numbers include 74 catches for 1,029 yards with a career-high seven receiving touchdowns, playing in all 16 regular season games the Bengals played. He will get a strong matchup against a Ravens defense that ranks 26th in passing yards allowed per game (232.2). Higgins missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness but should be good to go after returning on Thursday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Higgins could be a strong value play on Sunday and worthy of a spot in your DFS lineup as he looks for a stronger performance against this secondary. He was injured in the first matchup and caught just 1-of-7 targets in the regular season finale. Higgins is a decent buy-low candidate as Joe Burrow should find success slinging the ball against this defense.