Hayden Hurst fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals TE in Wild Card round?

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst will get a matchup against his former team during Sunday night’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. If you are considering Hurst in your DFS lineup in this spot, here’s an overview of what you should think about before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst ($3,100)

Hurst is the sixth most expensive tight end among those taking the field on Sunday, and there is a fairly low floor for what he can do in his first season with the Bengals. Cincinnati has a fantastic group of pass catchers, leaving little for Hurst, who caught 52 passes for 414 yards with two touchdowns in the regular season. He never reached 60 receiving yards in a game all year and caught 4-of-5 targets for 14 yards in last week’s regular-season finale against the Ravens.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Hurst is in need of a touchdown to have much fantasy value in this spot, and he has just two TDs all season long. You can probably find better tight end options when looking at Sunday’s NFL slate.