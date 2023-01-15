Who are the officials for Dolphins-Bills in Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills host the No. 7 Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium to kickoff the AFC Wild Card games this weekend. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Dolphins will be starting third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson in the matchup, as starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and backup Teddy Bridgewater nurses a hand injury.
Buffalo enters the game as 13.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 43.5. The Bills moneyline comes in at -850, with the Dolphins installed at +600.
The Dolphins committed the fourth-most penalties per game this past season while the Bills were tied for 12th most penalties. Brad Allen will serve as the lead referee in this matchup, and Land Clark is the alternate. Allen has been officiating in the NFL since 2014 and was the referee in the Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dolphins’ loss to the New England Patriots this season. He has also refereed the Bills’ last two Wild Card games against the Patriots and the Colts.
Below is the full officiating crew for the Dolphins-Bills game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.
Referee: Brad Allen
Umpire: Terry Killens
Down judge: Sarah Thomas
Line judge: Mark Perlman
Field judge: Anthony Flemming
Side judge: Keith Washington
Back judge: Greg Yette
Replay official: Andrew Lambert
Replay assistant: Kirt Shay
Alternate ref: Land Clark
Alternate U: Tony Michalek
Alternate LJ: Greg Bradley
Alternate FJ: James Coleman
Alternate BJ: Jimmy Russell