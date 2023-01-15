Who are the officials for Giants-Vikings in Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings meet up in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday. The two teams met in Week 16 and it was a great, close game. The Vikings were able to win as time ran out on a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph. This game could be another close one and the officials could be a factor. We’ll take a look at the referee and the rest of the crew for this matchup.
The referee will be Adrian Hill, who is in his fourth season as a referee and 13th as an official. This game will be Hill’s first postseason game as a referee and fourth as an official. Hill’s crew averages 11.6 penalties per game ranking 9th out of the 17 referees this season. And when you look at penalty yards and home/away splits, his crews have stuck steadily in the middle statistically.
The Vikings are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is currently at 48 points. The Giants were tied for the sixth-most penalties flagged this season, while the Vikings committed the eighth fewest penalties.
Below is the full officiating crew for the Giants-Vikings game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.
Referee: Adrian Hill
Umpire: Tab Slaughter
Down judge: Mike Carr
Line judge: Mark Stewart
Field judge: Ryan Dickson
Side judge: Dominique Pender
Back judge: Matt Edwards
Replay official: Matt Sumstine
Replay assistant: Tim England
Alternate ref: Scott Novak
Alternate U: Paul King
Alternate LJ: Kent Payne
Alternate FJ: Jeff Lamberth
Alternate BJ: Todd Prukop