Who are the officials for Ravens-Bengals in Wild Card round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The AFC Wild Card round will wrap up on Sunday night as the Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to face their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Baltimore (10-7) earned the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff bracket but stumbled down the stretch by losing three of its last four games in the regular season. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the final five games of the campaign with a knee injury and will once again be sidelined for this matchup. Cincinnati (12-4) took the AFC North title this season and earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC bracket. The team officially clinched the division title by beating this very Ravens team in a 27-16 victory last Sunday.

The lead referee for this matchup is Clay Martin, who is in his fifth season as a referee. This is the fourth postseason game that he will officiate as he has previously done two Wild Card round games and a Divisional round game. Shawn Hochuli will serve as alternate ref. The Ravens were tied for the fourth-fewest penalties this season while the Bengals were right behind them tied for the sixth-fewest.

Cincinnati enters this game as an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 40.5.

Below is the full officiating crew for the Ravens-Bengals game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.

Referee: Clay Martin

Umpire: Fred Bryan

Down judge: Patrick Holt

Line judge: Tom Eaton

Field judge: Aaron Santi

Side judge: Jonah Monroe

Back judge: Greg Wilson

Replay official: Brian Matoren

Replay assistant: Rick Loumiet

Alternate ref: Shawn Hochuli

Alternate U: Bryan Neale

Alternate LJ: Dana McKenzie

Alternate FJ: Jimmy Buchanan

Alternate BJ: Rich Martinez