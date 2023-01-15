Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 15

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which means there’s plenty of spots for bettors to target player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Domantas Sabonis over 21.5 points vs. Spurs (-105)

Sabonis has gone over this mark in two of his last four games but gets one of the best matchups on the slate. The Spurs have surrendered 121.5 points per game to opponents this season, which is the worst mark in the league. The Kings center will rack up a nice stat line in this game and even with the potential for a blowout, he should top this mark.

Kyrie Irving over 6.5 assists vs. Thunder (+120)

Irving has been hovering at six assists per game recently, hitting the mark in his last three. He had eight assists in a contest before this three-game stretch, and could manage to find that extra dime that puts him over this mark against the Thunder. Oklahoma City is decent at limiting opponent assists but Irving has been close enough to this number where chasing the plus-money payout is worth it.

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (+135)

We’ll apply the same logic from Irving’s case to Porter Jr. The forward has hit two triples in each of his last three games, hitting three triples in a contest prior to this stretch. The Magic are one of the worst perimeter defensive units in the league, ranking 26th in opponent made threes. Porter Jr. has been shooting the ball well this season and should take advantage of the matchup. The plus-money payout is the one to back here.