NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, January 15

There are eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate. That gives us plenty of spots to find good value plays. DFS contests have been broken up into three games on the early slate and five on the main slate, so keep that in mind with these value adds. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings, $4,500

Murray had topped 20 DKFP in seven straight games prior to a down showing against the Rockets in his most recent game. During that seven-game span, Murray topped 25 DKFP four times. He’s a good addition against a Spurs team which just gave up 144 points to the Warriors, largely surrendering those points to Golden State’s bench. Murray has a great matchup here and should deliver good value at this price.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls, $3,900

White has been a major disappointment for the Bulls due to a lack of development but he remains one of the streakiest scorers in the league. With DeMar DeRozan potentially sidelined again or limited, White is a great play at this price. In his last two games with DeRozan out, White has combined for 61.5 DKFP.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,900

Outside of a disappointing game against the Suns, Brown has benefitted from being in one of the league’s best offenses. The combo wing has topped 20 DKFP in four of his last five games, hovering around 30 DKFP in three of those. The Nuggets get an excellent matchup against the Magic, which means Brown could be in line for another solid game.