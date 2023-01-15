Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Bulls on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors (21-21) will look to get over .500 when they face the Chicago Bulls (19-24) Sunday afternoon. The Warriors have struggled on the road this season with a 4-16 mark and hope to improve as they begin a four-game trip. The Bulls are on a three-game losing streak, most recently dropping a result to the Thunder.

The Warriors are mostly intact with Stephen Curry’s return. DeMar DeRozan is questionable for the Bulls with a quad injury, while Zach LaVine is probable with a hand issue.

Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 238.

Warriors vs. Bulls, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4.5

Golden State’s road struggles, even when Curry was in the lineup, are hard to ignore. However, the Bulls tend to underwhelm after showing some fight against good teams. Chicago has missed DeRozan’s offense and with his status in question, it’s best to back Golden State to get a key road win.

Over/Under: Under 238

The Warriors do rank third in the league in points per game over the last five, but the Bulls are in the bottom 10 in the category over the same timespan. The thinking on this could change if DeRozan plays but for now the under appears to be the safer choice at the moment on a high total.