Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Lakers on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a foul shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center on January 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers (26-16) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-23) will meet up Sunday evening in the lone nationally televised game of the day’s slate. The 76ers are coming off a win Saturday over the Jazz, while the Lakers hope to snap a two-game losing streak.

Tobias Harris is dealing with a knee injury for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey could all be limited due to injury management. LeBron James is probable for Los Angeles with an ankle injury.

The 76ers are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 234.

76ers vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -3

A lot hinges on Embiid, Harden and Maxey suiting up. Harris didn’t play Saturday and is likely going to be ruled out here. If any of the other stars for Philadelphia get ruled out, the Lakers become a better play on the spread. James should be back in and will desperately be looking to will his side to victory. The 76ers are a bit tired on the second night of a back-to-back but they’ll win and cover if their main guys play.

Over/Under: Under 234

The 76ers have gone over the total in seven straight games, while the Lakers have gone under the total in their last two and four of their last six. Philadelphia being on the second night of a back-to-back and potentially sitting players makes me lean towards the under for now but we’ll get more clarity on this once the first injury reports come out.

