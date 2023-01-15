 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Australian Open odds 2023: Who is the favorite to win the men’s Grand Slam tournament

We discuss which tennis players have the best odds to win the 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose for a photo following their Arena Showdown charity match ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The 2023 Australian Open will get started on Monday, January 16. The hard courts at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia will host the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The championship for the men’s tournament is scheduled to be held on January, 29.

Novak Djokovic enters with the best odds to win the men’s Australian Open championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year, he was not permitted to play due to his being unvaccinated against COVID-19. He has been granted permission this year and looks to reclaim his title. Djokovic won the Australian Open three years in a row, from 2019-2021 and has won the event a total of nine times.

A notable name missing is Carlos Alcaraz, who has already declared himself out for the tournament due to injuries. The 19-year-old is ranked as the No. 1 men’s player in the world and is hoping to return by an upcoming tournament in Argentina.

Daniil Medvedev has the second-best odds to win this year’s Australian Open. He made it to the finals last year and got out to a 2-0 set lead against Rafael Nadal, but then imploded and lost. He has now been the runner-up in back-to-back Australian Opens. Stefanos Tsitsipas has the third-best odds to win installed at +1400. He has made it to the semifinals of the last two Australian Opens.

The best American odds belong to Taylor Fitz, who is +1700 to win the tournament. His best Grand Slam performance was a quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon last year. His best Australian Open performance was a fourth round appearance last year.

2023 Australian Open men’s championship odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Novak Djokovic -110
Daniil Medvedev +550
Stefanos Tsitsipas +1400
Nick Kyrgios +1600
Taylor Fritz +1700
Rafael Nadal +1700
Jannik Sinner +2000
Felix Auger-Aliassime +2000
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +2000
Casper Ruud +3000
Alexander Zverev +3000
Sebastian Korda +3500
Matteo Berrettini +3500
Cameron Norrie +5000
Andrey Rublev +6500
Hubert Hurkacz +6500
Borna Coric +6500
Karen Khachanov +8000
Lorenzo Musetti +8000
Jenson Brooksby +8000
Frances Tiafoe +8000
Jack Draper +8000
Mackenzie McDonald +10000
Marton Fucsovics +10000
Dominic Thiem +10000
Denis Shapovalov +10000
Andy Murray +10000
Ugo Humbert +10000
Miomir Kecmanovic +10000
Alex De Minaur +13000
Roberto Bautista Agut +13000
Grigor Dimitrov +13000
David Goffin +13000
Christian Garin +13000
Brandon Nakashima +13000
Tommy Paul +15000
Pablo Carreno Busta +15000
Diego Schwartzman +15000
Aslan Karatsev +15000
Lorenzo Sonego +15000
Botic Van De Zandschulp +15000
Thanasi Kokkinakis +20000
John Isner +25000
Maxime Cressy +25000
Mikael Ymer +25000
Marc Andrea Huesler +25000
Emil Ruusuvuori +25000
Benjamin Bonzi +25000
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +25000
Jeffrey John Wolf +25000
Ben Shelton +25000
Nikoloz Basilashvili +30000
Yoshihito Nishioka +30000
Quentin Halys +30000
Filip Krajinovic +30000
Daniel Evans +30000
Pavel Kotov +50000
Nuno Borges +50000
Nicolas Jarry +50000
Oscar Otte +50000
Max Purcell +50000
Mattia Bellucci +50000
Oleksii Krutykh +50000
Marcos Giron +50000
Juncheng Shang +50000
Lloyd Harris +50000
Joao Sousa +50000
Luca Van Assche +50000
Laslo Djere +50000
Zizou Bergs +50000
Zhizhen Zhang +50000
Laurent Lokoli +50000
John Millman +50000
Kyle Edmund +50000
Juan Pablo Varillas +50000
Jordan Thompson +50000
Yu Hsiou Hsu +50000
Yosuke Watanuki +50000
Yibing Wu +50000
Yannick Hanfmann +50000
Vasek Pospisil +50000
Tomas Martin Etcheverry +50000
Taro Daniel +50000
Soon Woo Kwon +50000
Tallon Griekspoor +50000
Tomas Machac +50000
Roberto Carballes Baena +50000
Thiago Monteiro +50000
Sebastian Baez +50000
Richard Gasquet +50000
Stan Wawrinka +50000
Pedro Cachin +50000
Pedro Martinez +50000
Roman Safiullin +50000
Jeremy Chardy +50000
Rinky Hijikata +50000
Jaume Munar +50000
Jason Kubler +50000
Jan Lennard Struff +50000
Jiri Lehecka +50000
Ilya Ivashka +50000
Gregoire Barrere +50000
Guido Pella +50000
Hugo Dellien +50000
Federico Coria +50000
Fabio Fognini +50000
Francisco Cerundolo +50000
Facundo Bagnis +50000
Enzo Couacaud +50000
Dusan Lajovic +50000
Daniel Elahi Galan +50000
Dalibor Svrcina +50000
Christopher O Connell +50000
Chun Hsin Tseng +50000
Christopher Eubanks +50000
Daniel Altmaier +50000
Brandon Holt +50000
Arthur Rinderknech +50000
Alexei Popyrin +50000
Bernabe Zapata Miralles +50000
Alexander Bublik +50000
Alex Molcan +50000
Aleksandar Vukic +50000
Albert Ramos Vinolas +50000
Adrian Mannarino +50000
Ernesto Escobedo +50000
Corentin Moutet +50000
Constant Lestienne +50000

