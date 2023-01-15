Australian Open odds 2023: Who is the favorite to win the men’s Grand Slam tournament

The 2023 Australian Open will get started on Monday, January 16. The hard courts at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia will host the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The championship for the men’s tournament is scheduled to be held on January, 29.
Novak Djokovic enters with the best odds to win the men’s Australian Open championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year, he was not permitted to play due to his being unvaccinated against COVID-19. He has been granted permission this year and looks to reclaim his title. Djokovic won the Australian Open three years in a row, from 2019-2021 and has won the event a total of nine times.
A notable name missing is Carlos Alcaraz, who has already declared himself out for the tournament due to injuries. The 19-year-old is ranked as the No. 1 men’s player in the world and is hoping to return by an upcoming tournament in Argentina.
Daniil Medvedev has the second-best odds to win this year’s Australian Open. He made it to the finals last year and got out to a 2-0 set lead against Rafael Nadal, but then imploded and lost. He has now been the runner-up in back-to-back Australian Opens. Stefanos Tsitsipas has the third-best odds to win installed at +1400. He has made it to the semifinals of the last two Australian Opens.
The best American odds belong to Taylor Fitz, who is +1700 to win the tournament. His best Grand Slam performance was a quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon last year. His best Australian Open performance was a fourth round appearance last year.
2023 Australian Open men’s championship odds
|Player
|Odds
|Novak Djokovic
|-110
|Daniil Medvedev
|+550
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+1400
|Nick Kyrgios
|+1600
|Taylor Fritz
|+1700
|Rafael Nadal
|+1700
|Jannik Sinner
|+2000
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+2000
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|+2000
|Casper Ruud
|+3000
|Alexander Zverev
|+3000
|Sebastian Korda
|+3500
|Matteo Berrettini
|+3500
|Cameron Norrie
|+5000
|Andrey Rublev
|+6500
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+6500
|Borna Coric
|+6500
|Karen Khachanov
|+8000
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+8000
|Jenson Brooksby
|+8000
|Frances Tiafoe
|+8000
|Jack Draper
|+8000
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+10000
|Marton Fucsovics
|+10000
|Dominic Thiem
|+10000
|Denis Shapovalov
|+10000
|Andy Murray
|+10000
|Ugo Humbert
|+10000
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+10000
|Alex De Minaur
|+13000
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|+13000
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+13000
|David Goffin
|+13000
|Christian Garin
|+13000
|Brandon Nakashima
|+13000
|Tommy Paul
|+15000
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|+15000
|Diego Schwartzman
|+15000
|Aslan Karatsev
|+15000
|Lorenzo Sonego
|+15000
|Botic Van De Zandschulp
|+15000
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|+20000
|John Isner
|+25000
|Maxime Cressy
|+25000
|Mikael Ymer
|+25000
|Marc Andrea Huesler
|+25000
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|+25000
|Benjamin Bonzi
|+25000
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|+25000
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|+25000
|Ben Shelton
|+25000
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|+30000
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|+30000
|Quentin Halys
|+30000
|Filip Krajinovic
|+30000
|Daniel Evans
|+30000
|Pavel Kotov
|+50000
|Nuno Borges
|+50000
|Nicolas Jarry
|+50000
|Oscar Otte
|+50000
|Max Purcell
|+50000
|Mattia Bellucci
|+50000
|Oleksii Krutykh
|+50000
|Marcos Giron
|+50000
|Juncheng Shang
|+50000
|Lloyd Harris
|+50000
|Joao Sousa
|+50000
|Luca Van Assche
|+50000
|Laslo Djere
|+50000
|Zizou Bergs
|+50000
|Zhizhen Zhang
|+50000
|Laurent Lokoli
|+50000
|John Millman
|+50000
|Kyle Edmund
|+50000
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|+50000
|Jordan Thompson
|+50000
|Yu Hsiou Hsu
|+50000
|Yosuke Watanuki
|+50000
|Yibing Wu
|+50000
|Yannick Hanfmann
|+50000
|Vasek Pospisil
|+50000
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+50000
|Taro Daniel
|+50000
|Soon Woo Kwon
|+50000
|Tallon Griekspoor
|+50000
|Tomas Machac
|+50000
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|+50000
|Thiago Monteiro
|+50000
|Sebastian Baez
|+50000
|Richard Gasquet
|+50000
|Stan Wawrinka
|+50000
|Pedro Cachin
|+50000
|Pedro Martinez
|+50000
|Roman Safiullin
|+50000
|Jeremy Chardy
|+50000
|Rinky Hijikata
|+50000
|Jaume Munar
|+50000
|Jason Kubler
|+50000
|Jan Lennard Struff
|+50000
|Jiri Lehecka
|+50000
|Ilya Ivashka
|+50000
|Gregoire Barrere
|+50000
|Guido Pella
|+50000
|Hugo Dellien
|+50000
|Federico Coria
|+50000
|Fabio Fognini
|+50000
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+50000
|Facundo Bagnis
|+50000
|Enzo Couacaud
|+50000
|Dusan Lajovic
|+50000
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|+50000
|Dalibor Svrcina
|+50000
|Christopher O Connell
|+50000
|Chun Hsin Tseng
|+50000
|Christopher Eubanks
|+50000
|Daniel Altmaier
|+50000
|Brandon Holt
|+50000
|Arthur Rinderknech
|+50000
|Alexei Popyrin
|+50000
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|+50000
|Alexander Bublik
|+50000
|Alex Molcan
|+50000
|Aleksandar Vukic
|+50000
|Albert Ramos Vinolas
|+50000
|Adrian Mannarino
|+50000
|Ernesto Escobedo
|+50000
|Corentin Moutet
|+50000
|Constant Lestienne
|+50000