Australian Open odds 2023: Who is the favorite to win the men’s Grand Slam tournament

The 2023 Australian Open will get started on Monday, January 16. The hard courts at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia will host the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The championship for the men’s tournament is scheduled to be held on January, 29.

Novak Djokovic enters with the best odds to win the men’s Australian Open championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year, he was not permitted to play due to his being unvaccinated against COVID-19. He has been granted permission this year and looks to reclaim his title. Djokovic won the Australian Open three years in a row, from 2019-2021 and has won the event a total of nine times.

A notable name missing is Carlos Alcaraz, who has already declared himself out for the tournament due to injuries. The 19-year-old is ranked as the No. 1 men’s player in the world and is hoping to return by an upcoming tournament in Argentina.

Daniil Medvedev has the second-best odds to win this year’s Australian Open. He made it to the finals last year and got out to a 2-0 set lead against Rafael Nadal, but then imploded and lost. He has now been the runner-up in back-to-back Australian Opens. Stefanos Tsitsipas has the third-best odds to win installed at +1400. He has made it to the semifinals of the last two Australian Opens.

The best American odds belong to Taylor Fitz, who is +1700 to win the tournament. His best Grand Slam performance was a quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon last year. His best Australian Open performance was a fourth round appearance last year.