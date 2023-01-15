 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Australian Open odds 2023: Who is the favorite to win the women’s Grand Slam tournament

We discuss who has the best odds to win the women’s 2023 Australian Open.

By TeddyRicketson
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 11, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The 2023 Australian Open will get started on Monday, January 16. Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia will host the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The women’s tournament will run until Saturday, January 28 when a winner will be determined.

Iga Swiatek enters with the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is currently ranked as the best women’s tennis player in the world and is coming off a Grand Slam win at the 2022 U.S. Open. Swiatek made the semifinals of last year’s tournament but dropped straight sets to Danielle Collins.

Aryna Sabalenka has the second-best odds to win installed at +750. She hasn’t made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open as a singles competitor but won the 2021 Australian Open doubles championship alongside Elise Mertens.

Carolina Garcia has the third-best odds at +1100. This will be the 13th Australian Open of her career. She has never made it past the fourth round and most recently finished in the first round last year.

The American tennis player with the best odds of winning the women’s tournament is Jessica Pegula, installed at +1200. This will be her sixth Australian Open. Pegula has made it to the quarterfinals in back-to-back years and actually made it to the quarterfinals in three of the four majors in 2022.

There are some notable names missing from this year's draw. Naomi Osaka will not compete as she announced that she is pregnant and is giving her attention to starting a family. Simona Halep will not play as she tested positive for a banned substance following the 2022 US Open.

2023 women’s Australian Open championship odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Iga Swiatek +225
Aryna Sabalenka +750
Caroline Garcia +1100
Jessica Pegula +1200
Ons Jabeur +1400
Cori Gauff +1600
Belinda Bencic +2000
Maria Sakkari +2000
Barbora Krejcikova +2200
Elena Rybakina +2200
Veronika Kudermetova +2800
Paula Badosa Gibert +3500
Ekaterina Alexandrova +4000
Danielle Rose Collins +4000
Qinwen Zheng +4000
Liudmila Samsonova +4000
Beatriz Haddad Maia +4000
Daria Kasatkina +5000
Madison Keys +5000
Marketa Vondrousova +5000
Petra Kvitova +5000
Bianca Andreescu +6500
Victoria Azarenka +6500
Amanda Anisimova +8000
Anett Kontaveit +8000
Emma Raducanu +8000
Karolina Pliskova +8000
Leylah Annie Fernandez +8000
Elise Mertens +10000
Jelena Ostapenko +10000
Marta Kostyuk +10000
Garbine Muguruza +13000
Sofia Kenin +13000
Shuai Zhang +13000
Ajla Tomljanovic +15000
Irina Camelia Begu +15000
Sorana Cirstea +15000
Katerina Siniakova +15000
Sloane Stephens +20000
Viktorija Golubic +20000
Jule Niemeier +20000
Donna Vekic +20000
Anhelina Kalinina +20000
Magda Linette +20000
Kaja Juvan +20000
Tatjana Maria +20000
Martina Trevisan +25000
Marie Bouzkova +25000
Kaia Kanepi +25000
Alison Riske-Amritraj +25000
Xinyu Wang +25000
Yulia Putintseva +25000
Elisabetta Cocciaretto +25000
Shelby Rogers +25000
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +25000
Camila Giorgi +25000
Anna Kalinskaya +25000
Petra Martic +30000
Linda Fruhvirtova +30000
Viktoriya Tomova +30000
Jaimee Fourlis +30000
Diane Parry +30000
Claire Liu +30000
Taylor Townsend +30000
Storm Hunter +30000
Rebecca Marino +30000
Lauren Davis +30000
Moyuka Uchijima +30000
Tereza Martincova +30000
Madison Brengle +30000
Anna Blinkova +30000
Alize Cornet +35000
Bernarda Pera +40000
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +50000
Dayana Yastremska +50000
Karolina Muchova +50000
Tamara Zidansek +50000
Jil Teichmann +50000
Aliaksandra Sasnovich +50000
Anastasia Potapova +50000
Xiyu Wang +50000
Lucia Bronzetti +50000
Jasmine Paolini +50000
Yue Yuan +50000
Kamilla Rakhimova +50000
Ysaline Bonaventure +50000
Julia Grabher +50000
Jaqueline Adina Cristian +50000
Harriet Dart +50000
Kateryna Baindl +50000
Evgeniya Rodina +50000
Varvara Gracheva +50000
Danka Kovinic +50000
Dalma Galfi +50000
Talia Gibson +50000
Tamara Korpatsch +50000
Oksana Selekhmeteva +50000
Nuria Parrizas Diaz +50000
Maryna Zanevska +50000
Nadia Podoroska +50000
Patricia Maria Tig +50000
Laura Siegemund +50000
Lin Zhu +50000
Panna Udvardy +50000
Olivia Gadecki +50000
Kimberly Birrell +50000
Saisai Zheng +50000
Kristina Kucova +50000
Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz +50000
Catherine McNally +50000
Arianne Hartono +50000
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova +50000
Ana Bogdan +50000
Anna Bondar +50000
Alison Van Uytvanck +50000

