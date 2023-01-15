Australian Open odds 2023: Who is the favorite to win the women’s Grand Slam tournament

The 2023 Australian Open will get started on Monday, January 16. Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia will host the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The women’s tournament will run until Saturday, January 28 when a winner will be determined.
Iga Swiatek enters with the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is currently ranked as the best women’s tennis player in the world and is coming off a Grand Slam win at the 2022 U.S. Open. Swiatek made the semifinals of last year’s tournament but dropped straight sets to Danielle Collins.
Aryna Sabalenka has the second-best odds to win installed at +750. She hasn’t made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open as a singles competitor but won the 2021 Australian Open doubles championship alongside Elise Mertens.
Carolina Garcia has the third-best odds at +1100. This will be the 13th Australian Open of her career. She has never made it past the fourth round and most recently finished in the first round last year.
The American tennis player with the best odds of winning the women’s tournament is Jessica Pegula, installed at +1200. This will be her sixth Australian Open. Pegula has made it to the quarterfinals in back-to-back years and actually made it to the quarterfinals in three of the four majors in 2022.
There are some notable names missing from this year's draw. Naomi Osaka will not compete as she announced that she is pregnant and is giving her attention to starting a family. Simona Halep will not play as she tested positive for a banned substance following the 2022 US Open.
2023 women’s Australian Open championship odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Iga Swiatek
|+225
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+750
|Caroline Garcia
|+1100
|Jessica Pegula
|+1200
|Ons Jabeur
|+1400
|Cori Gauff
|+1600
|Belinda Bencic
|+2000
|Maria Sakkari
|+2000
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+2200
|Elena Rybakina
|+2200
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+2800
|Paula Badosa Gibert
|+3500
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+4000
|Danielle Rose Collins
|+4000
|Qinwen Zheng
|+4000
|Liudmila Samsonova
|+4000
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+4000
|Daria Kasatkina
|+5000
|Madison Keys
|+5000
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+5000
|Petra Kvitova
|+5000
|Bianca Andreescu
|+6500
|Victoria Azarenka
|+6500
|Amanda Anisimova
|+8000
|Anett Kontaveit
|+8000
|Emma Raducanu
|+8000
|Karolina Pliskova
|+8000
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|+8000
|Elise Mertens
|+10000
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+10000
|Marta Kostyuk
|+10000
|Garbine Muguruza
|+13000
|Sofia Kenin
|+13000
|Shuai Zhang
|+13000
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|+15000
|Irina Camelia Begu
|+15000
|Sorana Cirstea
|+15000
|Katerina Siniakova
|+15000
|Sloane Stephens
|+20000
|Viktorija Golubic
|+20000
|Jule Niemeier
|+20000
|Donna Vekic
|+20000
|Anhelina Kalinina
|+20000
|Magda Linette
|+20000
|Kaja Juvan
|+20000
|Tatjana Maria
|+20000
|Martina Trevisan
|+25000
|Marie Bouzkova
|+25000
|Kaia Kanepi
|+25000
|Alison Riske-Amritraj
|+25000
|Xinyu Wang
|+25000
|Yulia Putintseva
|+25000
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|+25000
|Shelby Rogers
|+25000
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
|+25000
|Camila Giorgi
|+25000
|Anna Kalinskaya
|+25000
|Petra Martic
|+30000
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|+30000
|Viktoriya Tomova
|+30000
|Jaimee Fourlis
|+30000
|Diane Parry
|+30000
|Claire Liu
|+30000
|Taylor Townsend
|+30000
|Storm Hunter
|+30000
|Rebecca Marino
|+30000
|Lauren Davis
|+30000
|Moyuka Uchijima
|+30000
|Tereza Martincova
|+30000
|Madison Brengle
|+30000
|Anna Blinkova
|+30000
|Alize Cornet
|+35000
|Bernarda Pera
|+40000
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|+50000
|Dayana Yastremska
|+50000
|Karolina Muchova
|+50000
|Tamara Zidansek
|+50000
|Jil Teichmann
|+50000
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|+50000
|Anastasia Potapova
|+50000
|Xiyu Wang
|+50000
|Lucia Bronzetti
|+50000
|Jasmine Paolini
|+50000
|Yue Yuan
|+50000
|Kamilla Rakhimova
|+50000
|Ysaline Bonaventure
|+50000
|Julia Grabher
|+50000
|Jaqueline Adina Cristian
|+50000
|Harriet Dart
|+50000
|Kateryna Baindl
|+50000
|Evgeniya Rodina
|+50000
|Varvara Gracheva
|+50000
|Danka Kovinic
|+50000
|Dalma Galfi
|+50000
|Talia Gibson
|+50000
|Tamara Korpatsch
|+50000
|Oksana Selekhmeteva
|+50000
|Nuria Parrizas Diaz
|+50000
|Maryna Zanevska
|+50000
|Nadia Podoroska
|+50000
|Patricia Maria Tig
|+50000
|Laura Siegemund
|+50000
|Lin Zhu
|+50000
|Panna Udvardy
|+50000
|Olivia Gadecki
|+50000
|Kimberly Birrell
|+50000
|Saisai Zheng
|+50000
|Kristina Kucova
|+50000
|Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz
|+50000
|Catherine McNally
|+50000
|Arianne Hartono
|+50000
|Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
|+50000
|Ana Bogdan
|+50000
|Anna Bondar
|+50000
|Alison Van Uytvanck
|+50000