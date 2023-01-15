Australian Open odds 2023: Who is the favorite to win the women’s Grand Slam tournament

The 2023 Australian Open will get started on Monday, January 16. Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia will host the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The women’s tournament will run until Saturday, January 28 when a winner will be determined.

Iga Swiatek enters with the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is currently ranked as the best women’s tennis player in the world and is coming off a Grand Slam win at the 2022 U.S. Open. Swiatek made the semifinals of last year’s tournament but dropped straight sets to Danielle Collins.

Aryna Sabalenka has the second-best odds to win installed at +750. She hasn’t made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open as a singles competitor but won the 2021 Australian Open doubles championship alongside Elise Mertens.

Carolina Garcia has the third-best odds at +1100. This will be the 13th Australian Open of her career. She has never made it past the fourth round and most recently finished in the first round last year.

The American tennis player with the best odds of winning the women’s tournament is Jessica Pegula, installed at +1200. This will be her sixth Australian Open. Pegula has made it to the quarterfinals in back-to-back years and actually made it to the quarterfinals in three of the four majors in 2022.

There are some notable names missing from this year's draw. Naomi Osaka will not compete as she announced that she is pregnant and is giving her attention to starting a family. Simona Halep will not play as she tested positive for a banned substance following the 2022 US Open.