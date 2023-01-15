 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Iowa on Sunday, January 15

The Terrapins will try to overcome their road struggles when facing the Hawkeyes this afternoon.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Iowa Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

We have a Sunday afternoon Big Ten showdown to look forward to today as the Maryland Terrapins head to the midwest to meet the Iowa Hawkeyes at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA, and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -5.5
Over/Under: 151.5
Moneyline: Iowa -215, Maryland +185

Maryland (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) is back in action for the first time in a week and last bested Ohio State in an 80-73 victory last Sunday. The Terps have been shaky on the road in conference play this so far as three of their losses have come by a combined margin of 54 points. Jahmir Young and company will try to reverse that trend this afternoon.

Iowa (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) has quickly reversed its slow start in conference play by rattling off three straight wins and last toppled Michigan in a 93-84 overtime victory on Thursday. Down four with 20 seconds left, Payton Sandfort successfully drew a foul on a made three-pointer and made the subsequent free throw to tie the game. In overtime, the Hawkeyes stormed out on an 8-0 run to open the extra period and that provided enough cushion for the win. Sandfort had 26 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Iowa -5.5

Maryland still has to prove it can win away from its home confines of College Park, MD, and is walking into a tough environment today. Iowa is an excellent 8-2 against the spread at home this season and given the momentum the team has right now, it’s hard to imagine them struggling in this situation. Take the Hawkeyes to cover.

