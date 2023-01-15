Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Iowa on Sunday, January 15

We have a Sunday afternoon Big Ten showdown to look forward to today as the Maryland Terrapins head to the midwest to meet the Iowa Hawkeyes at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA, and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -5.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Iowa -215, Maryland +185

Maryland (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) is back in action for the first time in a week and last bested Ohio State in an 80-73 victory last Sunday. The Terps have been shaky on the road in conference play this so far as three of their losses have come by a combined margin of 54 points. Jahmir Young and company will try to reverse that trend this afternoon.

Iowa (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) has quickly reversed its slow start in conference play by rattling off three straight wins and last toppled Michigan in a 93-84 overtime victory on Thursday. Down four with 20 seconds left, Payton Sandfort successfully drew a foul on a made three-pointer and made the subsequent free throw to tie the game. In overtime, the Hawkeyes stormed out on an 8-0 run to open the extra period and that provided enough cushion for the win. Sandfort had 26 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Iowa -5.5

Maryland still has to prove it can win away from its home confines of College Park, MD, and is walking into a tough environment today. Iowa is an excellent 8-2 against the spread at home this season and given the momentum the team has right now, it’s hard to imagine them struggling in this situation. Take the Hawkeyes to cover.