How to watch Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on TV, via live stream

No. 7 seed Coco Gauff will begin the Australian Open on Sunday, January 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena. She will face Katerina Siniakova, who currently holds the No. 1 world doubles ranking, which Gauff herself reached in August 2022. The match will be available to watch on ESPN and to stream on WatchESPN and ESPN+.

The 18-year-old American reached the No. 4 world singles ranking in 2022, as well, after entering the finals in the French Open last year. She ultimately fell to Iga Swiatek, but marked off her first ever Grand Slam singles finals. She also made the doubles finals at the 2022 French Open and at the 2021 U.S. Open, but has yet to get a Grand Slam win in either format.

Gauff’s odds to win are set at -370 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Siniakova coming in at +270. Gauff’s odds to win the tournament are +1300, which is fourth best overall behind Iga Świątek (+225), Aryna Sabalenka (+750), and Jessica Pegula (+900).