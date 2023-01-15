How to watch Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on TV, via live stream

No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal will start the Australian Open with a first-round matchup on Sunday, January 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET. As he takes on 21-year-old Jack Draper of Britain, Nadal’s match will be available to watch on ESPN and to stream on WatchESPN or ESPN+.

Nadal, who became the top-seeded player after world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament with a leg injury, is on the hunt for his third Australian Open victory and his second in a row. He won the tournament in 2022, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final to take home the victory. He first won in Melbourne in 2009, defeating Roger Federer in the finals to win. He was the first Spaniard to win the tournament, just 22 years old at the time.

Draper currently has a career-high No. 40 world ranking. Nadal’s odds to win the match are set at -250, with Draper at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook.