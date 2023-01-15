Who will Bills play in the AFC Divisional Round?

The Buffalo Bills have advanced to the Divisional Round in the AFC playoffs. After getting out to a 17-0 lead against the Miami Dolphins, they saw their lead slip away. Buffalo experienced issues with ball control but held on when it counted. They came away with the 34-31 victory. The win ensures that they will match up with either the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars or the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals, depending on what happens Sunday night.

The Bills finished the regular season with a 13-3 record. Due to their being the higher seed, Buffalo will host their second playoff game. If the Bengals win on Sunday night, the Bills will face them next week. If the Ravens win, then that would mean that the No. 6 seed advances and would draw the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs. This would then match the Bills up with the Jaguars.

Buffalo didn’t play the Jaguars in the regular season, and their scheduled game against Cincinnati was canceled due to the Damar Hamlin injury.