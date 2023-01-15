Who will Giants play in the NFC Divisional Round?

The New York Giants were able to go on the road Sunday and take down the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in their NFC Wild Card round matchup. As a result, the G-Men have advanced to to the NFC Divisional round next weekend and will hit the road to face the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles.

As the top seed of the conference, the Eagles got the benefit of earning a first-round bye and facing the lowest seed still left in the NFC bracket in the Divisional round. With the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks getting blown out by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the next team up in this scenario were the Giants.

This, of course, will be an NFC East rivalry showdown where the winner will punch their ticket to the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia took both regular season matchups, a 48-22 blowout victory on December 11 and a 22-16 win to close the regular season last Sunday.

This will be the fifth time the two division rivals will meet in the postseason with the last matchup taking place during the 2008 NFC Divisional round.