Who will Bengals play in the AFC Divisional Round?

The Cincinnati Bengals were able handle its business at home on Sunday, taking down the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in their AFC Wild Card matchup. As a result, the Bengals have advanced to the AFC Divisional round next weekend and will hit the road to face the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills.

The Bills downed the Miami Dolphins in their Wild Card matchup and as the two-seed, they draw the highest seed still left in the AFC bracket for the Divisional round. With the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars set to hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs next week, the No. 3 Bengals will be packing their bags and heading into the heart of Bills Mafia.

This matchup between the two franchises will be taking place less than three weeks after their Week 17 regular season showdown was postponed and eventually cancelled due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin was officially discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center last week and there will be speculation if he’ll attend this matchup in person.

This will be just the third time the Bengals and Bills have met in the postseason, the first since the 1989 AFC Championship Game.