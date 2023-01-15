Opening odds for Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are underway and the first round is coming to a close. The Divisional Round field is coming together and DraftKings Sportsbook is unveiling opening odds for the matchups.

The Wild Card Round saw the Giants upset the Vikings but otherwise we’re seeing a lot of chalk. The 49ers thumped the Seahawks and the Bills held off the Dolphins. In between those two, we got a wild Jaguars comeback to hold serve at home. They trailed 27-0 but stormed back to win 31-30 and advance.

The Divisional Round features a division rivalry to start things off with the No. 1 seed Eagles hosting the Giants. We know six of the eight teams in the second round, but the rest of the matchups are still to be sorted out based on how Sunday’s Ravens-Bengals and Monday’s Cowboys-Bucs games wrap up.

The Divisional Round will have two games next Saturday, January 21, and two games next Sunday, January 22.

Giants vs. Eagles

Opening point spread: Eagles -8.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Giants +270, Eagles -325

TBD vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD

TBD vs. Bills

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD

TBD vs. 49ers

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD

Team vs. Team

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD

Team vs. Team

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD