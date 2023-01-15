Opening odds for Jaguars-Chiefs Divisional game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens gave the Cincinnati Bengals all they could, but a huge defensive play that resulted in a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown likely changed the outcome. And with the Ravens losing, the Kansas City Chiefs will now face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round.

The Jaguars are coming off a huge comeback victory in the Wild Card Round over the Los Angeles Chargers. They were down 27-0 and ended up winning 31-30. They now get to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

The Kansas City Chiefs were awarded the No. 1 seed, but the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game did make grabbing that spot much easier. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had an MVP caliber season and will look to return to the Super Bowl after losing to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game last season.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -425, Jaguars +340