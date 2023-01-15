Opening odds for Bengals-Bills Divisional game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The AFC Divisional round matchups are set and the Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to meet the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. This playoff showdown will come just 20 days after their regular season matchup was cancelled due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on the field.

Cincinnati survived its AFC Wild Card showdown on Sunday, holding off its AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in a 24-17 victory. Defensive end Sam Hubbard ended up making the play of the game when housing a fumble 98-yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Buffalo also survived its AFC Wild Card showdown, downing its AFC East rival Miami Dolphins in a 34-31 victory. The Bills found themselves down in the third quarter before two touchdowns put them back on top.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Bengals vs. Bills in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Bengals vs. Bills

Opening point spread: Bills -5

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Bills -180, Bengals +155