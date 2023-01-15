Opening odds for Giants-Eagles Divisional game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the 2023 NFL playoffs with a spot in the NFC championship game on the line. The Giants and Eagles played twice in the regular season with Philadelphia winning both contests.

The Giants were able to avenge their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season with a win in Minneapolis in the Wild Card round. The Giants got a key touchdown late in the game before putting the clamps down defensively.

The Eagles are hoping to be fully healthy after a bye week. Jalen Hurts looked a bit rusty in his return to the field in Week 18 but should be back to his MVP-level self after the week off. We’ll see how Hurts looks in a playoff game against an aggressive Giants defense.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Giants vs. Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Giants vs. Eagles

Opening point spread: Eagles -8.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Giants +270, Eagles -325