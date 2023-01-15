Early pick against the spread for Bengals-Bills Divisional round game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The AFC Divisional round matchups are set and the Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to meet the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. This playoff showdown will come just 20 days after their regular season matchup was cancelled due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on the field.

Below, we’ll give our early pick against the spread for this matchup. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Bills -5 (down to -3.5)

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Bills -190, Bengals +160

Early pick ATS: Bills -3.5

Both teams experienced close calls against backup quarterbacks in their respective Wild Card matchups and should be fully geared up for this heavyweight showdown in the AFC. This should be a fun, tight matchup and I’ll defer to the Bills team to cover as a 3.5-point favorite at home here. Tyler Huntley was able to make some plays for the Ravens against the Bengals’ defense on Sunday and Josh Allen should be able to do even more damage.