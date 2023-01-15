When is the Jaguars-Chiefs Divisional Round game?

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs will host the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs had a bye through the Wild Card round. The Jaguars were able to come back down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers to advance for the first time since 2017. We’ll go over when the game is and what time, plus some TV info.

When is Jaguars-Chiefs Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, January 21

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: NBC

The Jags and Chiefs faced each other this season, but it will be the first time these two teams meet in the playoffs. The Chiefs took the regular-season matchup 27-17 at home. The Chiefs had a 20-point lead in the first half but Jacksonville was able to make it a game.

This game has the makings of a classic. Or it will be all Kansas City. There shouldn’t be an in between really. The Chiefs open as an 8.5-point favorite at home over the Jaguars.