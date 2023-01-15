Rennes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Stade Rennes will attempt to hand Paris Saint-Germain another loss when the two sides meet in Ligue 1 play. Rennes come into the match after a loss to Clermont Foot, while PSG had a 2-0 win over Angers. Even though Rennes are in fourth place in the current league table, they are well behind the top three teams when it comes to points.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rennes v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Sunday, January 15

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: fubo TV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Rennes: +475

Draw: +370

PSG: -195

Moneyline pick: PSG -195

Taking Paris Saint-Germain on the moneyline offers some value, but you can really get some good lines by taking PSG -1.5 (+135) or PSG -2.5 (+330). The league leaders got a wake-up call against Lens a few matches ago and shut down Angers in a 2-0 win. PSG likely see this as a more true test of their abilities and will want to put on a big performance. Rennes have some young talent but won’t be able to slow down PSG’s attack. Take the French giants to roll easily in this one.