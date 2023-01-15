Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Sunday vs. 76ers?

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday. The 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back set, so there could be some fatigue which benefits the Lakers. LeBron James is once again on the injury report for the team with an ankle issue. Here’s a look at his status ahead of the game.

LeBron James injury updates

Once again, James is listed as probable with this injury. The only time his availability has really been in question is the second night of a back-to-back, and he’s powering through some of those as well. James did play 47 minutes against the Mavericks and struggled mightily from the field but did contribute outside of scoring with 16 rebounds and nine assists.

If James cannot suit up, Russell Westbrook will take over as LA’s best offensive option.