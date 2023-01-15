 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Damian Lillard playing for the Trail Blazers on Sunday vs. Mavericks?

The Blazers PG has an ankle injury. We break down and update you on his status for Sunday’s game vs. Dallas.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Moda Center on January 12, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers will hold the second half of a back-to-back set against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday after the two teams squared off Saturday evening. The NBA has started doing this with teams over the last few seasons, and the Blazers and Mavericks are subject to it this weekend. Damian Lillard, Portland’s franchise player, has been battling an ankle injury. Here’s a look at his status ahead of tonight’s contest.

Damian Lillard injury updates

Lillard has popped up on the injury report with this issue a few times and has been listed as questionable but ended up playing in both instances. Maybe there’s some gamesmanship on Portland’s part but Lillard has been available. This is a different case with a back-to-back situation, and the Trail Blazers might decide to sit their star guard.

If Lillard sits in this game, look for Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe to be more involved in Portland’s offense.

